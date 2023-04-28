Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.15

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 382791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.