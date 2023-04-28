LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $266,533.89 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

