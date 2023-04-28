LendingClub Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.61%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LC. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LC stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

