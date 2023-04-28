Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of LNVGY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 16,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

