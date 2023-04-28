Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $363.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $369.65. The company has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.