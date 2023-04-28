Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $400.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $365.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.84. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.65.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

