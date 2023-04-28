Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $365.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $369.65. The company has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

