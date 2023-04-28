Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $365.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $369.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

