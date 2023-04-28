Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Shares of LIN opened at $365.64 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $369.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.84. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

