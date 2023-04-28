Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 72 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

