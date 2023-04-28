Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 1.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,317,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 77,216 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,501,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.39. 17,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,806. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

