Lisk (LSK) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $137.09 million and $1.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004283 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001024 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,180,776 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.