Lisk Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $137.09 million and $1.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004409 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001018 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,180,954 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

