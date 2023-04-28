Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $493.62 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,842,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,803,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00391934 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $992.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.