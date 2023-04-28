Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $151.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $407.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

