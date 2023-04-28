Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 2,626 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

COF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.18. 2,345,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $134.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

