Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $502.11. 272,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

