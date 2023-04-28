Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.25. 161,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,571. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

