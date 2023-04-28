Lmcg Investments LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

SPGI stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,803. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

