Lmcg Investments LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IPG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.71. 1,380,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.