Lmcg Investments LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.21. 277,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.41. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.