Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for about 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AES by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

AES traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 572,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,340. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

