Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 115 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $372.73. The company had a trading volume of 563,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.53 and its 200-day moving average is $344.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

