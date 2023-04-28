Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 5,691 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 841,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 941,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

