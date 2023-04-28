Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,647,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772,017 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 4.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $516,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

