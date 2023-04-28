Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $607.88 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 4.8% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.66% of TJX Companies worth $607,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. 1,356,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

