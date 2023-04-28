Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 128,600 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 4.4% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 1.49% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $548,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

