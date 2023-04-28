L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of L’Oréal to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $372.80.
L’Oréal Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
L’Oréal Company Profile
L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.