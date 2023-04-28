L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of L’Oréal to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

L’Oréal Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0325 dividend. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

(Get Rating)

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.