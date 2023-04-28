LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.21% of LPL Financial worth $552,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.91. 789,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Bank of America lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

