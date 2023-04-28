Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 114,814 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.36. 29,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

