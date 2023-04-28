Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $13.05 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after buying an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,158,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,600,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 471,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after buying an additional 57,962 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.46. 64,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

