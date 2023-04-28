Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $18.73 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.88. 1,252,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

