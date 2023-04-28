Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.05. 639,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,936. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $96.27.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.