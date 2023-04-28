Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 394.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 890,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.26. The stock had a trading volume of 868,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,046. The firm has a market cap of $281.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

