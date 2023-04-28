Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands Price Performance

Shares of LUVU opened at $0.13 on Friday. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 57.18%.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through five e-commerce sites and a single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers, as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.