Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 9.7%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 229,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 986,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

