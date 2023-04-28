LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

LYB traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.30. 1,364,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

