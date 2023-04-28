Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.56

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$124.56 and traded as high as C$133.51. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$131.11, with a volume of 1,801 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$124.61.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$48.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.35 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 66.14%. On average, analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 5.3709091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

