Man Group’s (EMG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMG. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 284.33 ($3.55).

Man Group Stock Performance

LON:EMG opened at GBX 223.70 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.15. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Man Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,611.11%.

In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.57), for a total value of £204,000.94 ($254,778.24). 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

