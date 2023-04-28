Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 126,224 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,224 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,116. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.