Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,397 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj makes up about 2.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of Nokia Oyj worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 280,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,001,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,310,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.74.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

