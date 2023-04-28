Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,917. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

