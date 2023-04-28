Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,737 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 8,746,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,671,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

