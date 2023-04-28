Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,737 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.5 %
Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 8,746,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,671,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.