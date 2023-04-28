Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 18,906 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises approximately 4.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.50% of National Fuel Gas worth $29,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NFG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 236,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

