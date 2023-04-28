Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.23

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $21.36. Manchester United shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 1,267,700 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

