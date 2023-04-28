Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,142,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,187 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.56% of Manulife Financial worth $519,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 347,558 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 363,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

MFC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

