Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
