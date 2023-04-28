Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

