Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.08

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $14.05. Marine Products shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 33,202 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marine Products Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $474.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marine Products in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

