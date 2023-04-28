MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.50 EPS.

HZO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,000. The company has a market cap of $618.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.44. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

