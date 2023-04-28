MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MarineMax Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $603.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

